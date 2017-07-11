Bought for 100 euros, World War Two Enigma machine sells for 45,000
BUCHAREST Someone in Romania thought he'd made a fair amount of money when he sold an old typewriter for 100 euros at a flea market. He was wrong.
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, July 11 Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived in London on Tuesday, where he will meet President Muhammadu Buhari who has spent the last two months on medical leave.
A Reuters reporter saw Osinbajo arrive at Abuja House, the Nigerian High Commission in London, late on Tuesday. He did not comment as he entered the building.
Buhari left Abuja on May 7 and handed over power to his deputy, to allay concerns of a void at the top of Africa's biggest economy.
"Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today, and returning to Abuja immediately afterwards," the vice president's spokesman, Laolu Akande, said in a Twitter message posted earlier on Tuesday. No details were given.
Officials have not disclosed details of Buhari's illness, which has caused fierce speculation in Nigerian media and on social media about his ailment and whether he will seek a second term in the 2019 election.
A thin-looking Buhari was last seen in Nigeria on state television welcoming a group of 82 girls released by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, hours before he flew to Britain.
It is the ailing president's second break in Britain this year. The first that began in January and lasted nearly two months. (Reporting by Felix Onuah, and Alex Fraser in London; Writing by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Tuesday signed legislation making genital mutilation of girls a state felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, both for doctors who perform the procedure and parents who transport a child to undergo the surgery.