ABUJA, July 12 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is recuperating fast and will return home shortly, his deputy Yemi Osinbajo said on Wednesday.

Osinbajo said he had discussed with Buhari a wide range of issues but declined to say more in his first comments since flying to London on Tuesday night to meet the president, who is on sick leave there. (Reporting by Felix Onuah and Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)