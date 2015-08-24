FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PZ Cussons Nigeria says full year pretax profit falls
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 24, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

PZ Cussons Nigeria says full year pretax profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Nigeria said on Monday its full year pretax profit fell 5.6 percent to 6.55 billion naira ($33 million) versus the previous year.

Revenue rose to 73.12 billion naira from 72.90 billion naira a year earlier in the year ended May 31, the local unit of British soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons said in a statement.

The Nigerian unit said it will pay a dividend of 0.61 naira per share to shareholders on its book by Sept. 31, unchanged from last year.

$1 = 199.0000 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.