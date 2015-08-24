PZ Cussons Nigeria says full year pretax profit falls

LAGOS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Nigeria said on Monday its full year pretax profit fell 5.6 percent to 6.55 billion naira ($33 million) versus the previous year.

Revenue rose to 73.12 billion naira from 72.90 billion naira a year earlier in the year ended May 31, the local unit of British soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons said in a statement.

The Nigerian unit said it will pay a dividend of 0.61 naira per share to shareholders on its book by Sept. 31, unchanged from last year.