PZ Cussons Nigeria 9-month pretax profit down 23 pct

LAGOS, March 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s PZ Cussons, the local unit of British soap and shampoo maker, said on Friday its nine-month pretax profit fell 23 percent to 3.99 billion naira ($205 million) from a year earlier.

Turnover dropped slightly to 52.88 billion naira from 52.59 billion naira during the period to end-February compared with a year earlier, it said in a statement, adding it would pay an interim dividend of 0.20 naira per share.