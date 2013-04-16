FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PZ Cussons Nigeria 9-month pre-tax rises 86 pct
April 16, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

PZ Cussons Nigeria 9-month pre-tax rises 86 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 16 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Nigeria, a unit of the UK-based soap and shampoo maker, said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit to February rose 85.8 percent to 3.91 billion naira ($24.76 million), from 2.1 billion naira a year ago.

Revenue declined marginally to 51.54 billion naira, compared with 51.85 billion naira in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

PZ said the report covers the period from June 2012 to February 2013.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, accounts for 30-40 percent of PZ Cussons’ total revenue.

Its parent company had said last week it continues to face challenging trading conditions in most markets it operates in. [ID: nWLB00298]

