#Healthcare
October 21, 2013 / 12:18 PM / 4 years ago

PZ Cussons Nigeria Q1 pre-tax profit up 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Nigeria, a unit of the UK-based soap and shampoo maker, said on Monday its first quarter pre-tax profit to August increased by half to 1.26 billion nigerian naira ($7.88 million), from 843.83 million naira a year ago.

Revenue also rose to 15.06 billion naira, compared with 14.39 billion naira in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

PZ Cussons said the report covers the period from June to August 2013. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, accounts for around a third of PZ Cussons’ total revenue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
