FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PZ Cussons Nigeria H1 pretax profit up 53 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 23, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

PZ Cussons Nigeria H1 pretax profit up 53 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Nigeria, a unit of the UK-based soap and shampoo maker, said on Thursday its half year pre-tax profit rose 53 percent to 3.07 billion naira ($19.25 million), from 2.01 billion naira a year earlier.

The household products maker is proposing an interim dividend of 19.91 naira per share from the profit earned in the period to November last year.

Revenue in the period rose by 4.7 percent to 32.46 billion naira, from 31 billion naira in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, accounts for around a third of PZ Cussons total revenue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.