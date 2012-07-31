FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PZ Cussons Nigeria's H1 profit drops 46 pct
July 31, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

PZ Cussons Nigeria's H1 profit drops 46 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Nigeria, a separately listed part of the British-based soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons Plc, said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit fell 46 percent year-on-year to 4.31 billion naira ($27 mln), knocking its shares down almost 3 percent.

But turnover rose to 72.15 billion naira during the period, from 65.88 billion naira, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Last week PZ Cussons Plc blamed worsening conditions in Nigeria and higher raw material costs as a reason for weaker profits at the parent firm.

Shares in PZ Nigeria were down 2.9 percent at 24.51 naira on Tuesday following the news, while shares in PZ Cussons Plc were down 2.3 percent at 306.7 pence.

