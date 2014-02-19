PZ Cussons Nigeria to pay special dividend of 1.30 naira

LAGOS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s PZ Cussons said on Wednesday it will pay a special dividend of 1.30 naira per share on March 17 to existing shareholders, sending its shares up five percent.

The local unit of British soap and shampoo maker said it will close its register for the dividend payment on March 4 and ask for shareholder approval on the payment on March 13, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

PZ Cussons Nigeria shares rose 5 percent to 37.26 naira shortly after the annoucement.