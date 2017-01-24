FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Nigeria central bank governor says will continue to provide FX to manufacturers
January 24, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 7 months ago

Nigeria central bank governor says will continue to provide FX to manufacturers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will continue to provide hard currency with priority given to manufacturing industries needing to import raw materials and spare parts, its central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Godwin Emefiele also told reporters the bank would "from time to time" intervene in the forex market to ensure the (official) exchange rate did not go beyond its expectations. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Chijioke Ohuocha, Paul Carsten and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

