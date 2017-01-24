Nigeria central bank governor says will continue to provide FX to manufacturers

ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will continue to provide hard currency with priority given to manufacturing industries needing to import raw materials and spare parts, its central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Godwin Emefiele also told reporters the bank would "from time to time" intervene in the forex market to ensure the (official) exchange rate did not go beyond its expectations. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Chijioke Ohuocha, Paul Carsten and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)