Nigeria cbank keeps rates on hold at 12 pct
September 18, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria cbank keeps rates on hold at 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank kept its base interest rate on hold for the sixth time in a row on Tuesday, welcoming improved growth and a slight fall in headline inflation, but warning that core inflation remained stubbornly high.

Central bank governor Lamido Sanusi also said the monetary policy committee had decided to keep its cash reserve requirement at 12 percent, adding that the bank would keep monetary conditions tight for time being. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks)

