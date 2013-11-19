UPDATE 2-Nigeria's central bank holds rates, worried over poll spending

* Sanusi strikes more hawkish tone as repo kept at 12 pct

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank held interest rates steady at 12 percent for the thirteenth time in a row on Tuesday, leaving them as they have been for the last two years but warning of further tightening next year if pre-electoral spending surges.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee made the decision with nine votes to two. Governor Lamido Sanusi said rates were on hold because while inflation had fallen within its new target of between 6-9 percent there were concerns about the inflationary impact of fiscal spending ahead of 2015 elections.

The liquidity ratio was maintained at 30 percent, the corridor around the base rate was kept at plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The bank has come under pressure in the past to cut rates from businesses who say that would stimulate lending. It has resisted, arguing that current macro-economic stability remains fragile and could easily be derailed by external shocks.

Africa’s most populous country is growing as an investment destination as fiscal and monetary stability improves, but investors usually get nervous about high spending before polls.

Sanusi said signs of moderating inflation -- it is currently at a 5-year low of 7.8 percent -- and a stable naira needed to be balanced against the likelihood that election spending will put pressure on the fiscal purse.

“The outlook for 2014 portends some potential headwinds that may lead to further tightening in monetary conditions,” Sanusi said, citing tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond buying programme and interest rate tightening in Europe as risks to portfolio flows and therefore the naira.

“It is the year in which election spending is likely to take place domestically, thus bringing more pressure to bear from the fiscal side,” he said. “As a result, we are not yet at the end of the tightening cycle.”

President Goodluck Jonathan did not present the 2014 budget to the national assembly as planned on Tuesday because of a disagreement between his team and lawmakers over his administrations’ plans to curb spending.

Lawmakers have indicated they wish to raise spending in the budget for next year above the government’s own proposed budget, ahead of presidential and parliamentary polls in 2015.

“It is somewhat fitting that Nigeria’s budget proposal for 2014 has been delayed again on a day when the Central Bank has voiced its concerns over fiscal slippage,” said Shilan Shan, economist at London-based Capital economics.

“With economic growth picking-up and loose fiscal policy at the forefront of policymakers’ minds, momentum appears to be shifting towards a rate hike,” he said, predicting 100 basis point tightening to 13 percent in the second half of 2014.

Standard Chartered’s Razia Khan noted a more “hawkish” tone to Sanusi’s speech than previous ones, “as a means perhaps of preparing the market for further tightening next year.”

In July’s rate decision, the hold in rates was accompanied by a significant tightening of liquidity, with reserve requirements on public sector deposits going up to 50 percent, from 12 percent previously.

Nigeria’s economic growth quickened to 6.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, supporting the bank’s stance that stimulus lending is not necessary. (Additional reporting by Mayowa Oludare in Lagos; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Joe Brock, Ron Askew)