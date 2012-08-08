UPDATE 1-Nigeria overnight rate hits 2-year high at 35 pct

* Central bank determined to help naira by cutting liquidity

* Lending rates jump to 35 pct from 25 pct - dealers

* Central bank governor has said signs for economy ‘ominous’ (Add quotes, details, background)

By Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s overnight lending rates soared 10 percentage points to a more than two-year high of 35 percent on Wednesday, dealers said, after the central bank squeezed liquidity to support the local naira currency.

The naira closed at its firmest in two weeks, at 160.10 against the dollar on Wednesday, from 161.70 the previous day. It is still just outside the central bank’s 150-160 naira/dollar preferred trading band.

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi has shown his determination to support the naira in recent months, despite calls from some in the private sector for him to ease interest rates to aid the growth of Africa’s second-biggest economy.

Sanusi said last month that interest rate cuts weren’t the answer to spurring growth and would risk higher inflation.

He said Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude oil producer, spends too much of its budget on government and should allocate more to development and to a savings buffer against the risks of lower oil output and weaker global demand.

Dealers said the central bank on Wednesday sold 142.1 billion naira ($879 million) in treasury bills and $318 million at 155.83 to the dollar at its bi-weekly foreign exchange auction to reduce naira liquidity.

The central bank last week barred banks that borrow funds from its repo window from participating in foreign exchange auctions and lending to others on the interbank naira market.

“The market was short because many banks could not access the repo window for funds because of the central bank’s new rule restricting banks from trading funds from its repo in the interbank,” one dealer said.

Traders said the market opened with a cash deficit of about 120 billion naira as banks scrambled for available naira to fund their foreign exchange purchases.

Traders said some banks reduced their dollar positions to get naira to meet their obligations, which further supported the local currency.

“Two energy companies, Chevron and Agip, sold $36.5 million, while some offshore investors in treasury bills brought in additional funds, which boosted dollar liquidity in the market,” a currency dealer said.

The central bank two weeks ago raised the cash reserve requirement for lenders to 12 percent from 8 percent and reduced net open foreign exchange positions to 1 percent from 3 percent to support the currency.

“The naira will continue to strengthen if interest rates remain high because many banks will have no further incentive to hold dollars,” another currency trader said.