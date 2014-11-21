FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian overnight lending rate falls 825 bps from previous day
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian overnight lending rate falls 825 bps from previous day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s overnight lending rate fell to 9.75 percent on Friday, down 825 basis points from the previous day’s close after government monthly budget disbursals flowed into the banking system, dealers said.

Overnight lending rate spiked to 18 percent on Thursday as liquidity dried up in the system after pension funds snapped up bonds in anticipation of a rate decision by the central bank on Tuesday.

Dealers said the government disbursed around 200 billion naira ($1.13 billion) in allocations on Friday, which lowered the cost of borrowing among banks.

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.