UPDATE 1-Nigeria's overnight lending rate halves to 9.75 percent

LAGOS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s overnight lending rate fell to 9.75 percent on Friday, from 18 percent at the previous close, after government monthly budget disbursals flowed into the banking system, dealers said.

Liquidity had dried up after pension funds snapped up bonds before an expected central bank ruling on naira cash reserve ratios on Tuesday that it hopes will tighten liquidity to support the currency. The naira has lost 10.5 percent this year.

It has been under particular pressure in the past two months as falling oil prices sapped appetites for assets in Africa’s No. 1 economy and chief oil exporter.

Dealers said the government disbursed about 200 billion naira ($1 billion) in allocations on Friday, which increased liquidity and lowered what it costs banks to borrow.

The central bank did not disclose lenders’ cash balances on Friday, dealers said, citing a highly liquid banking system.

The Open Buy Back rate eased to 9.5 percent, from 10.75 percent last week, 2.5 percentage point below the central bank’s 12 percent benchmark rate.

