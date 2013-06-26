FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria forex reserves fall to lowest in 3-months
June 26, 2013 / 10:32 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves fell 0.16 percent month-on-month to $48.33 billion by June 24, the lowest level in more than three months, data from central bank showed on Wednesday.

The reserves, however, were up 30.86 percent year-on-year, compared with $36.93 billion the same time last year.

Nigeria’s central bank had sold $3.02 billion at its twice-weekly foreign exchange auction between May 22 and June 24, in its bid to support the naira currency, foreign currency traders said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)

