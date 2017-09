LAGOS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves declined 1.4 percent month-on-month to $45.14 billion by Oct. 24, but were up 6.7 percent from the same period last year, central bank data showed on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves of Africa’s top crude exporter and second biggest economy stood at $45.78 billion a month earlier.

The reserves were higher than the $42.31 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)