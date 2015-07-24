FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's forex reserves rise 5.6 pct month-on-month by July 22
July 24, 2015

Nigeria's forex reserves rise 5.6 pct month-on-month by July 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves rose $30.69 billion by July 22, up 5.6 percent from $29.03 billion a month earlier, latest data from the central bank.

However, the forex reserves of Africa’s top crude exporter were down20.9 percent from $$38.8 billion a year ago.

The growth in reserves for the month was attributed to efforts of the present government to plug leakage and demand management by the central bank.

The central bank restricted access to foreign exchange by last month and introduced tight control of the foreign exchange market to curb speculation and conserves forex reserves.

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Larry King

