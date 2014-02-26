FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's FX reserves fall sharply in year-to-date
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's FX reserves fall sharply in year-to-date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s forex reserves fell to $40.68 billion as of Feb. 24, down 13.8 percent year-on-year, central bank figures showed on Wednesday.

Africa’s top oil exporter’s reserves stood at $47.18 billion a year earlier. They have fallen 6.5 percent this year.

Nigeria’s central bank has been burning its forex reserves in a bid to defend its ailing naira currency, under pressure initially from foreign investors selling frontier assets and now from importers. The naira has lost 3.2 percent this year.

