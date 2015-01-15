Nigeria's foreign reserves fall to $34.51 bln by Jan 13 -cbank

LAGOS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $34.51 billion by Jan. 13, down 20.2 percent from $43.24 billion a year earlier, owing to drawdowns by the central bank to defend the local currency, the naira.

Data from the central bank on Thursday showed the reserves of Africa’s biggest economy have steadily declined, falling 3.2 percent month-on-month from December, when they stood at $35.66 billion.

The naira has remained under pressure, trading outside the central bank’s target band of 160-176 to the dollar, as oil prices plunge. This is despite a devaluation meant to find the currency’s true value and shore up Nigeria’s foreign reserves. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)