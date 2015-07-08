UPDATE 1-Nigeria's FX reserves begin "gradual recovery" - central bank governor

(Adds quote, detail, background)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, July 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have begun a “gradual recovery” thanks to the central bank’s management of dollar demand and the government’s effort to plug leakages, central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Wednesday.

Reserves stood at $31.89 billion on July 7, up from $29.1 billion at the end of June but still below $37.3 billion a year ago, Emefiele told lawmakers.

The central bank has spent around $5 billion since January defending the naira, which was hit by last year’s plunge in oil prices.

With “the strong efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari ... to plug all leakages, as well as the vigilant demand management of the central bank, we have seen our foreign exchange reserves begin a gradual recovery,” he said.

President Buhari has vowed to recover billions of dollars allegedly stolen by officials and restore financial “sanity” in Africa’s biggest economy.

Emefiele said the bank’s forex policies have led to a “significant stabilisation” in the exchange rate and an improvement in market sentiments.

On Wednesday, stocks fell to a three-month low and the most liquid 5-year bond yield rose close to March levels of 15.5 percent, as investors fretted over the impact of dollar shortages on the currency market.

The central bank, worried about rising inflation, has said it is in no mood to devalue the naira again, after it tightened access to hard currency for the import of a wide range of goods, to save reserves.

Since the new measures, the naira has weakened steadily on the parallel market, hitting a new record low of 233.50 to the dollar on Wednesday.

On the interbank market, it traded near the central bank’s pegged rate of 196.95 naira. Investors questioned how long the bank’s rate could hold there, when the currency was trading further and further away on the parallel market.

Emefiele told lawmakers the country's banking system was in good health and that financial market liquidity conditions were stable.