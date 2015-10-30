FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's foreign reserve fall to $30.13 bln by Oct 27
October 30, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's foreign reserve fall to $30.13 bln by Oct 27

LAGOS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $30.13 billion by Oct. 27, down 0.84 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed on Friday.

Foreign reserves of Africa’s top crude exporter were down 22.43 percent year-on-year from $38.86 billion a year ago, the data showed.

The fall in reserve reflects the sale of dollars by the central bank to defend the naira currency which has been hit by the plunge in oil prices. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

