Nigeria revenue up 8 pct in July on higher oil sales

ABUJA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s gross government revenues rose by 8 percent to 825.39 billion naira ($5.25 billion) in July, from 763.55 billion naira in May due to higher crude oil exports, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Nigeria distributed 564.08 billion naira to the three tiers of government for July while 213.10 billion naira was added to the the excess crude account (ECA), Minister of State for Finance Yerima Ngamma told reporters.

Ngamma said government has removed $1 billion from the ECA, where Africa’s biggest oil producer saves money it earns from crude sales over a benchmark price, currently $72 a barrel.