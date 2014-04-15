FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected Islamist rebels abduct over 100 Nigeria schoolgirls -teacher
April 15, 2014

Suspected Islamist rebels abduct over 100 Nigeria schoolgirls -teacher

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, April 15 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist insurgents have abducted more than 100 female students from a secondary school in Nigeria’s northeast Borno state, a teacher said on Tuesday.

“Over 100 female students in our government secondary school at Chibok have been abducted,” Audu Musa, who teaches in another public school in the area, said, adding the abductors were believed to be members of the Boko Haram Islamist sect who have previously attacked schools in the northeast. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
