Militants say they will only talk to Nigerian govt with foreign mediators

LAGOS, June 13 (Reuters) - The Niger Delta Avengers, a militant group that has carried out attacks on oil facilities in Nigeria's southern oil region, said on Monday it would only negotiate with the government if independent mediators assisted.

The government last week offered to hold talks with the group, which wants a greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth to go to the impoverished Niger Delta region.

The group also said in a statement it may review its "earlier stands of not taking lives" if its demands were not met.