Nigeria's Buhari vows to keep pressing for release of kidnapped girls
October 14, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's Buhari vows to keep pressing for release of kidnapped girls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said his government would continue working to free the remaining girls kidnapped by the jihadist group Boko Haram in 2014 after the group on Thursday released 21 girls on Thursday.

“About 100 more (girls) are still in the hands of the terrorists,” Buhari told reporters in Berlin after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “We hope we’ll get some ... intelligence to go about securing the balance.”

Buhari dismissed criticism voiced by his wife, Aisha Buhari, in a BBC interview published on Friday, saying that he had “superior knowledge” about running the government. The wife had said she might not back her husband in the next election unless he shakes up his government. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

