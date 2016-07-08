FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militants blow up Eni oil pipeline in Nigeria -security agency
July 8, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Militants blow up Eni oil pipeline in Nigeria -security agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 8 (Reuters) - Attackers blew up an oil pipeline in Nigeria's southern Bayelsa state operated by a subsidiary of Italy's Eni on Friday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) said.

The blast occurred at the pipeline at Lasukugbene and tat NDSC officers exchanged gunfire with some of the attackers, said spokesman Desmond Agwu.

Eni, which operates in Nigeria through its subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company, could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; editing by Jason Neely; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)

