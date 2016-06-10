FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian official confirms attack on ENI pipeline in Niger Delta
#Energy
June 10, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Nigerian official confirms attack on ENI pipeline in Niger Delta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria, June 10 (Reuters) - A Nigerian security official confirmed there had been an attack on Friday on a pipeline operated by Italy’s ENI in the Niger Delta region.

“There was an attack on the Obi Obi Brass Pipeline between 1 and 2 am today Friday,” said Desmond Agu, commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Bayelsa state.

“There is an oil spill at the scene ...but the place is not on fire.”

The Niger Delta Avengers militant group earlier claimed responsibility for the attack. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)

