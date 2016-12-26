Suicide bomber attacks market in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a cattle market on Monday in Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria, the city worst hit by Boko Haram's seven-year insurgency, the police and a witness said.

Police said the bomber, who struck the Kasuwan Shanu market in the central district of Kasuwa, was dead but did not give details of any other casualties. A witness said a number of people had been injured.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack but it bears the hallmarks of Boko Haram and comes days after President Muhammadu Buhari said the jihadist group's key camp in its last remaining enclave had fallen. (Reporting by Ahmed Kingimi, Lanre Ola and Ardo Hazzard; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by David Clarke)