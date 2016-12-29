FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Man purporting to be Boko Haram leader denies Sambisa forest defeat
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 29, 2016 / 3:47 PM / 8 months ago

Man purporting to be Boko Haram leader denies Sambisa forest defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 29 (Reuters) - A man purporting to be the leader of Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a video seen by Reuters on Thursday in which he said the jihadist group had not been pushed out of its stronghold in the Sambisa forest.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said Boko Haram's last enclave in the forest, a former game reserve in northeast Nigeria, had been captured in the "final crushing" of the group.

Reuters has been unable independently verify that the area was captured. (Reporting by Ahmed Kingimi, Ardo Abdullahi, Garba Mohammed and Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.