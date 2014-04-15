FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria pledges massive security for World Economic Forum event
April 15, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria pledges massive security for World Economic Forum event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, April 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria will go ahead with the hosting of a World Economic Forum on Africa in its capital Abuja next month, despite a bomb attack on the city’s outskirts on Monday that killed 71 people, the Nigerian hosts of the high-profile event said.

“Our security planning for the World Economic Forum on Africa (scheduled for May 7-9) is already well under way and will be the largest security operation ever mounted in this country for an international summit,” Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement sent to forum participants. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Dave Dolan)

