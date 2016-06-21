FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
OPEC's Barkindo says been told that Nigeria's oil production is rising
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 21, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

OPEC's Barkindo says been told that Nigeria's oil production is rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 21 (Reuters) - Incoming OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said on Tuesday that he had been told Nigeria's oil production is beginning to rise.

He made the comments after a meeting with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, the oil minister, in the capital, Abuja.

He also said that the Nigerian government was trying to resolve militancy in the southern Niger Delta through negotiations, but did not elaborate.

"Government is negotiating and we are seeing positive results. I remain confident that through this resolution stable and permanent solution will be found. I have been told (oil) production is beginning to rise again," Barkindo told reporters. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.