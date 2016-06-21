OPEC's Barkindo says been told that Nigeria's oil production is rising

ABUJA, June 21 (Reuters) - Incoming OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said on Tuesday that he had been told Nigeria's oil production is beginning to rise.

He made the comments after a meeting with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, the oil minister, in the capital, Abuja.

He also said that the Nigerian government was trying to resolve militancy in the southern Niger Delta through negotiations, but did not elaborate.

"Government is negotiating and we are seeing positive results. I remain confident that through this resolution stable and permanent solution will be found. I have been told (oil) production is beginning to rise again," Barkindo told reporters. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Susan Fenton)