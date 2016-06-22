Nigerian local leader: militants might allow government time to meet demands

ONITSHA, Nigeria, June 22 (Reuters) - A Nigerian local leader said on Thursday that militant group the Niger Delta Avengers might agree to a ceasefire to allow the government time to meet their demands.

The Avengers denied a Reuters report on Wednesday citing two oil ministry officials saying that the government had agreed a truce with the militants.

"The Avengers might be giving the federal government some time to do something about the demands," said Godspower Gbenekema, who said he met oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu last week to find ways to end attacks on oil facilities. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)