10 months ago
Car bombing reported in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri - emergency agency
#Energy
October 12, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

Car bombing reported in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri - emergency agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A car-bomb explosion was reported in Maiduguri in northeastern Borno state, Nigeria's emergency agency said on Wednesday, an area that has been repeatedly attacked by Islamist militant group Boko Haram during its seven-year-old insurgency.

"There is a reported case of bomb blast around Muna Garage," the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) tweeted, referring to an area in the city.

"Emergency workers are on their way to the scene," it said.

A Reuters witness saw Red Cross vehicles near the area. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Camillus Eboh and Ahmed Kingimi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
