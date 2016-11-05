FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
One abducted Chibok schoolgirl found by soldiers - Nigerian army
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 5, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

One abducted Chibok schoolgirl found by soldiers - Nigerian army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - One of the more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram from their school in northeast Nigeria's Chibok in 2014 has been found by soldiers, a Nigerian army spokesman said on Saturday.

Sani Usman said the girl was discovered in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area, in Borno State, by troops who were screening escapees from Boko Haram's base in the Sambisa forest.

The girl, Maryam Ali Maiyanga, was "discovered to be carrying a 10-month-old son", the army spokesman said. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.