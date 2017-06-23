(Rewrites headline to emphasise `acting' president; no change
ABUJA, June 23 Nigeria's acting president met
with regional leaders in an effort to quell ethnic tensions, his
office said, as threats grow of conflict between northern
Muslims and southeastern Igbo people.
The two groups have been trading barbs since the beginning
of the month, after Muslim activists demanded the eviction of
Igbo from the north over their calls for a separate southeastern
state, known as Biafra.
The expulsion notice is an echo, 51 years later, of the
anti-Igbo pogroms across the north that helped spark the
secession of Biafra in 1967. The resulting civil war ended with
Nigeria's victory in 1970, after an estimated 1 million people
died.
"There is a point where a line has to be drawn, and that is
when conversations or agitations degenerate into hateful
rhetoric, where the narrative descends into pejorative
name-calling, expressions of outright prejudice and hatred,"
said Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's acting leader, according to a
statement late on Thursday.
Osinbajo met with leaders from the north and southeast,
state governors and media publishers and editors, the statement
said.
"It will be wrong of us to approach our grievances by
threatening to disobey the laws or by threatening the integrity
of our nation," Osinbajo told leaders.
Nigeria is no stranger to ethnically charged violence.
Deadly clashes between Muslim herders and Christian farmers have
erupted in recent years, partly over land use in the region
known as the Middle Belt.
In the eastern state of Taraba, part of the Middle Belt, 10
people have died since last week in ethnic clashes, a police
spokesman said.
