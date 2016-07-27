FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MSF sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria, calls for food pipeline
July 27, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

MSF sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria, calls for food pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 27 (Reuters) - Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) said on Wednesday that Nigerian children are dying at high rates from malnutrition and disease in a growing humanitarian emergency in the northeast.

The medical charity called on the United Nations to set up a steady food pipeline to the area being reclaimed by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants, where MSF said more than 500,000 people and possibly 800,000 have been cut off.

"The situation is a large-scale humananitarian disaster," MSF general director Bruno Jochum told a news briefing in Geneva. "We are talking at least about pockets of what is close to a famine situation."

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
