Niger Delta Avengers claim attack on Nigeria's Nembe Creek pipeline

LAGOS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nigerian militant group Niger Delta Avengers on Tuesday said that it had attacked the Nembe Creek Trunk Line pipeline in the southern Niger Delta.

The group, which wants more energy wealth to go to the swampland region which is the source of most of Nigeria's oil, said it would continue attacking energy facilities until the "environment prevails for genuine dialogue and negotiations" to end a spate of attacks dating back to January.