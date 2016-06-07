FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Nigeria to start dialogue with Niger Delta militants - oil minister
#Energy
June 7, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

RPT-Nigeria to start dialogue with Niger Delta militants - oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers)

ABUJA, June 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria will start a dialogue with the Niger Delta Avengers militant group which has been claiming a string of attacks, its oil minister said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed a team "to begin the process of a very intensive dialogue with those caught in the middle of this," Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said late on Monday.

He also said the country's oil output was between 1.5 million and 1.6 million barrels a day.

Reporting by Felix Onuah, writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by Louise Heavens

