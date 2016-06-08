FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Nigerian Chevron well attacked in Niger Delta, says community leader
June 8, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Nigerian Chevron well attacked in Niger Delta, says community leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria June 8 (Reuters) - A Chevron well in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta has been attacked, a local community leader said on Wednesday.

"The attack on Chevron's RMP 20 is confirmed," said Chief Godspower Gbenekema. "The place is on fire."

The Niger Delta Avengers militant group earlier said it had blown up a Chevron well called "RMP 20" located next to the Dibbi flow station in the Warri area at 1 a.m. (0100 GMT). (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by David Clarke)

