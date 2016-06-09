FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian militant group says Niger Delta could break away -statement
#Energy
June 9, 2016 / 2:07 PM / a year ago

Nigerian militant group says Niger Delta could break away -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) - A Nigerian militant group, which has claimed a string of attacks on oil pipelines in the Niger Delta, said on Thursday the region might break away.

“We want our resources back to restore the essence of human life in our region for generations to come because Nigeria has failed to do that,” the Niger Delta Avengers group said on its website.

“The world should not wait until we go the (way of) Sudan,” it said, referring to South Sudan’s secession in 2011. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing. Editing by Jane Merriman)

