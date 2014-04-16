Nigerian military says most of abducted schoolgirls freed

ABUJA, April 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s military said on Wednesday its forces had freed most of the schoolgirls abducted by Islamist Boko Haram militants, and were continuing the search for eight students still missing.

“With this development, the Principal of the school has confirmed that only 8 of the students are still missing,” armed forces spokesman Major General Chris Olukolade said in a statement sent to media. He did not specify exactly how many of the girls had been rescued, but said one of the “terrorists” involved in the abduction had been captured. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)