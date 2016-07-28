FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN suspends aid in Nigeria's Borno state after attack on convoy
July 28, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

UN suspends aid in Nigeria's Borno state after attack on convoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations has temporarily suspended aid deliveries in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, the former stronghold of Boko Haram militants, after a humanitarian convoy was attacked and two people injured, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Thursday.

UNICEF said unknown assailants attacked the convoy on Thursday as it returned from delivery aid. Severely malnourished children are dying in large numbers in northeast Nigeria, where food supplies are close to running out, Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alan Crosby)

