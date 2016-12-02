FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.N. doubles humanitarian appeal for northeastern Nigeria to $1 billion
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
December 2, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 9 months ago

U.N. doubles humanitarian appeal for northeastern Nigeria to $1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations has doubled its humanitarian funding appeal for northeastern Nigeria to $1 billion in 2017, in a bid to reach nearly seven million people hit by the Boko Haram insurgency, the U.N. said on Friday.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs sought $484 million in 2016, although it initially appealed for $248 million.

The Islamic insurgency of Boko Haram has killed 15,000 people and displaced more than 2 million from their homes during a seven-year uprising.

Reporting by Abraham Terngu, Camillus Eboh and Tom Miles, in Geneva; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Larry King

