Seplat confident will win Chevron Nigerian asset sale dispute
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Seplat confident will win Chevron Nigerian asset sale dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 22 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Seplat said it is confident a Chevron asset sale dispute in Nigeria will be settled in its favour, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Austin Avuru said during a presentation of its interim management statement that it had appealed a ruling questioning the jurisdiction of the Nigerian court in deciding the Chevron oil block bid, for which its bid was the second-highest.

A Nigerian judge last week ruled the Federal High Court should have jurisdiction over Chevron’s asset sale dispute with Nigeria’s Brittania-U, dealing a blow to Chevron which had hoped to have the case dismissed. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by William Hardy)

