FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Seplat confident will win Chevron Nigeria asset
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Seplat confident will win Chevron Nigeria asset

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Chevron lost battle over jurisdiction with Brittania-U

* Seplat’s $500 mln IPO in Lagos, London to fund purchases (Adds quotes, share price and details)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, May 22 (Reuters) - Seplat is confident it will win a dispute over the purchase of a Chevron asset, the Nigerian oil and gas firm’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Austin Avuru said during a presentation of Seplat’s interim management statement that the company had appealed against a ruling which gives jurisdiction to a Nigerian court in deciding the outcome of a Chevron oil block sale, for which Seplat’s bid was the second-highest.

A Nigerian judge last week ruled the Federal High Court should have jurisdiction over Chevron’s asset sale dispute with Nigeria’s Brittania-U, dealing a blow to Chevron which had hoped to have the case dismissed.

Chevron and Brittania-U are at loggerheads after the Nigerian firm said it paid a deposit to buy some onshore oil blocks from the U.S. group, only for Chevron to look for alternative bids.

The U.S. firm argued the sale was a private matter and should not be subject to court involvement.

“We remain confident that the Chevron acquisition will be settled in our favour,” Avuru said.

Avuru said Seplat had lost out on a separate bid for a Shell block in Nigeria because its bid was not the highest.

Shares in Seplat traded flat in Lagos and London on Thursday morning at 625 naira and 228 pence respectively. Seplat said its interim results will be released in July.

Avuru said Seplat, which raised $500 million via a debut stock market listing in Lagos and London in April, was considering three acquisitions seriously and expects to conclude them before the end of the year.

It said it had $285 million in net cash after its IPO and is on track to achieve a production rate for 2014 of 72,000 barrels per day. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by William Hardy and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.