LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - Skye Bank’s first-half pretax profit rose 47.4 percent to 10.71 billion naira, the Nigerian mid-tier lender said on Thursday.

Gross earnings climbed 33.4 percent to 85.20 billion naira during the six month period to June 30, the bank said in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)