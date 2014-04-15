FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Skye Bank seeks 15 pct loan growth, fresh capital in 2014
April 15, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Skye Bank seeks 15 pct loan growth, fresh capital in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 15 (Reuters) - Nigerian lender Skye Bank aims to target retail and business customers this year to expand loans by 15 percent, up from 2 percent growth last year, incoming chief executive Timothy Oguntayo said on Tuesday.

“Liquidity was a major constraint to growth in risk assets in 2013,” Oguntayo said on an analyst conference call, adding that the mid-tier lender was looking to balance its deposits mix.

Oguntayo said the bank plans to raise $100 million in tier II debt and 30 billion naira in equity between the second and third quarters of 2014. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

