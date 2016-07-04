FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
July 4, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's cenbank sacks Skye Bank execs over capital issues - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has sacked top executives of Skye Bank over capital adequacy issues, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Chief Executive Timothy Oguntayo, who led Skye Bank to acquire nationalised lender Mainstreet Bank in 2014, resigned before a central bank announcement on Monday, the source added.

Last year, the central bank gave three commercial banks until June 2016 to recapitalise after they failed to hit a minimum capital adequacy rate of 10 percent. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
