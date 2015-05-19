Nigeria's Skye Bank Q1 pretax profit rises 81 pct

LAGOS, May 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Skye Bank said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax profit rose 81 percent to 6.26 billion naira ($31 million) versus the same period of last year.

Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender also increased to 42.37 billion naira during the three-month period, compared with 34.33 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The bank said its investment and other operating income rose by 64 percent, while interest income increased by 13 percent, boosting overall earnings for the period.